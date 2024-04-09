Businesses in West Sussex Submerged in Flood Water

'Devastated' businesses in part of West Sussex have been left submerged in flood water after the River Arun burst its banks. A combination of strong winds and high tides has caused severe flooding in Littlehampton with extremely high water levels . Part of the local cricket ground has been completely monopolised by the water, leaving it impassable.The owner of a wood work shop says the flooding is the worst he has ever seen."It's just going to get worse from here.

I arrived this morning, waiting for a bit of bad news, knowing that it's coming, and it's worse than I thought. "Half my stuff's floating around the shard, so I haven't even basically been able to open the office door at the moment."I've been over here five years now, and it's happened a couple of times, but I've only had a few inches of water, but this is the worst obstacle."A business owner at the shipyard in Rope Walk, Littlehampton, who did not wish to be named, said the “exceptional” weather conditions of low pressure and a tidal surge was the “perfect storm” that caused Monday nights’ flooding.Paul Hunt, a resident in nearby Marina View, said his Sky television dish had been submerged but his home was unaffected.“Every year I have been here it’s got worse. This is the worst it’s been."Dave Podesta, of Tudor View, Littlehampton, was preparing for the next high tide after Monday night’s flooding by stacking his campervan on brick

West Sussex Flood River Arun Severe Flooding Littlehampton Strong Winds High Tides Devastated Businesses Water Levels Cricket Ground Wood Work Shop Shipyard Low Pressure Tidal Surge Perfect Storm Flooding Residents High Tide

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



itvlondon / 🏆 116. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'Scary' West Sussex flooding: Rescuers warn public to 'get to high ground' with water risingMore than 200 people have been evacuated from the Medmerry holiday park and areas like Earnley, Littlehampton and Bracklesham after the River Arun burst its banks.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Over 200 people evacuated in West Sussex amid warnings ‘flooding may increase’The evacuations included 180 people rescued overnight from Medmerry Holiday Park in Earnley.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Over 200 people evacuated in West Sussex amid warnings ‘flooding may increase’The evacuations included 180 people rescued overnight from Medmerry Holiday Park in Earnley.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

One person hospitalised after flooding at West Sussex holiday parkThe Environment Agency had 213 flood alerts and 100 flood warnings in place in England on Monday evening

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

Rescue operations under way as West Sussex river breaks its banksPeople living nearby have been advised to find ‘high spots’ within their homes.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Hundreds Evacuated as River Bursts its Banks in West SussexResidents in West Sussex have been forced to evacuate their homes after the River Arun burst its banks, causing severe flooding in the area. Local emergency services are conducting rescue operations in Littlehampton, urging residents to stay in their properties and seek higher ground if safe. The West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service is available for lifesaving intervention.

Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »