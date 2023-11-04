Businesses in Nottingham's Carrington Street Hope for Prosperous Future

Awash with commuters but cut adrift by a demolished shopping centre, businesses in Nottingham's Carrington Street endure mixed fortunes. Traders on the road, which runs past the train station and up to Canal Street, feel separate from the rest of the city centre, but due to a wealth of nearby offices and commuters, say business is "good". Looking ahead to the promised Broad Marsh regeneration, they also hope their future will be "prosperous"

. The frontage of the street has at times seemed to be ever-changing - one worker said it at one point felt like "two new shops every week" - but Carrington's fish and chip shop has seen it all. Its owner since 2011, Michael Meliou, whose family started the business in 1985, is encouraged by the current mix of business "Daytime trade gets a lot of footfall. There's a lot of different shops now, including a nice little barbers," said the 47-year-old. Keep up to date with all the latest food and drink news by signing up here "Having the bars is really helpful for us." Addressing the Broad Marsh regeneration, he added: "The sooner the better." Stuart Bradley, area manager at E-cigarette Outlet, which has been running 10 years, said recent years had presented a struggle but the business had "survived". "It's sometimes been a challenge but we've been through the worst of it, once Broad Marsh has been done I think it's going to be more prosperous," he sai

