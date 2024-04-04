Bus driver accidentally kills two women while helping disabled passenger

A bus driver killed two women after accidentally pressing the accelerator instead of the brake as he helped a disabled passenger , a court heard. Joyce Bacon and Adele Boylin were at a bus stop in Piccadilly Gardens at around 9.30pm on July 10, 2022 when the Stagecoach double decker bus, driven by Baruania Baros, 35, ploughed into them. Ms Bacon, 60, died that day while Ms Boylin, 55, tragically succumbed to her injuries months later, on December 6, 2022.

At Manchester Magistrates' Court, Mr Baros, of Bentinck Street, Ashton-under-Lyne, pleaded guilty to two counts of causing death by careless driving, and will be sentenced at Manchester Crown Court on May 2. Prosecutor, Andrew Hey, said Baros pulled into stand B at Piccadilly Gardens and attempted to lower the 'kneeling ramp' to help a disabled passenger. However, when the ramp failed he returned to his cab and released the handbrake, reports Manchester Evening News. Mr Hey said: "The bus lurched forwar

Bus Driver Accidental Death Accelerator Brake Disabled Passenger

