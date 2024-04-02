Burnley's unbeaten run continues with 1-1 draw against Wolves

Burnley's 1-1 draw against Wolves extended their unbeaten run to four games but they are now six points adrift of safety in the Premier League. Burnley's Jacob Bruun Larsen volleyed in a fine goal for the hosts in the 37th minute but defender Rayan Ait-Nouri levelled deep into first-half stoppage time and the hosts' late attempts for a winner came to nothing.
The Clarets extended their unbeaten run to four games but Nottingham Forest's 3-1 victory over Fulham saw the gap to safety grow to six points with seven games remaining while Wolves remain in touch with the battle for European places. Burnley were once again playing some encouraging stuff in the opening stages as Wilson Odobert found space between the lines and they launched a number of runs into the Wolves box but without finding a way to threaten Jose Sa's goa
