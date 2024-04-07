Burnley Manager Kompany Praises Everton's Branthwaite for Defensive Display

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany praised Everton 's Jarrad Branthwaite for his defensive display and blocking numerous shots. Kompany credited Branthwaite for putting his body on the line and acknowledged the good job done by Tarky in the backline.

He emphasized the importance of staying objective and not getting caught up in the hype surrounding Branthwaite, while also acknowledging the moments when his strikers performed well and Branthwaite covered for his teammates.

Burnley Manager Vincent Kompany Everton Jarrad Branthwaite Defensive Display Blocked Shots Strikers Objective Analysis Hype

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



EchoWhatsOn / 🏆 74. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kompany says Burnley 'still believe' ahead of FFP verdict for EvertonThe Burnley boss celebrated his side’s win over Brentford, though it still leaves them some way off survival

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Ally McCoist wants Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite to play for England at Euro 2024With Jarrad Branthwaite impressing for Everton this season, Ally McCoist has demanded that the Englishmen be given a chance by Gareth Southgate at Euro 2024 this summer.

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »

Newcastle 1 Everton 1: Calvert-Lewin scores from spot for first goal in 24 games after VAR as Toffees earn...Jarrad Branthwaite talks about his history of playing for Everton

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Manchester United make Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite a top summer targetThe top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

Everton line up summer replacement for Jarrad Branthwaite after source’s new revealThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »

Manchester United sent latest Jarrard Branthwaite transfer stance by EvertonEverton manager Sean Dyche doesn't want Jarrard Branthwaite to leave Goodison Park this summer as the likes of Manchester United continue to be linked with a move for the 21-year-old

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »