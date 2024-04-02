Burnley held to frustrating draw by Wolves

Burnley missed out on boosting their Premier League survival hopes as they were held to a frustrating draw by Wolves at Turf Moor. Jacob Bruun Larsen put the hosts in front after 37 minutes by superbly tucking away Dara O'Shea's cross. But Wolves levelled just before half-time when Rayan Ait-Nouri headed in Pablo Sarabia's wide free-kick. Burnley remain 19th in the table and are now six points from safety after Nottingham Forest's win over Fulham.
However, their failure to find a winner means they lost ground on relegation rivals Forest, while fellow strugglers Everton snatched a late draw at Newcastle. Burnley have won just once in all competitions since 23 December and this match felt like an opportunity missed. The Clarets started cautiously with full-back Vitinho testing Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa in the first half, before they took the lead through Bruun Larsen's tidy finish
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Premier League build-up: Burnley host Brentford, Luton face Nottm ForestWatch Final Score and follow text updates as Burnley host Brentford and Luton face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.
Source: BBCMOTD - 🏆 103. / 51 Read more »
Source: bbcemt - 🏆 120. / 51 Read more »
Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »
Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »
Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »
Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »