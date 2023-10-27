A major heritage project will give people a rare glimpse into the past of one of the country's oldest professional football clubs. The story of how Burnley FC has grown over the years will be laid out in an archive called 'Clarets Collected'.

It will launch in Burnley Library on November 3. The heritage exhibition will feature memorabilia, match programmes and photos, the collection delves back into the club's illustrious past as part of a major fan-led heritage project by fans and Lancashire County Council's archives and cultural services staff.

When it launches, the archive will be ttended by five former players including ex Burnley FC and Man United player Colin Waldron, former Chelsea and Burnley defender Jim Thompson, ex Burnley and Rotherham United footballer Frank Casper, also Burnley FC manager in 1983 and from January 1989 to October 1991, and former Burnley FC and Stoke City player Alex Elder. headtopics.com

The doors will finally open to the public a day later on November 4 from 11am to 2pm when Burnley play at home to Crystal Palace, with an exhibition about Burnley's 1914 FA Cup win and a talk by author Mike Smith. Anyone will be able to drop into Burnley Library to view the fascinating collection over the project's two-year lifespan and there will be a new gallery space with a Clarets exhibitions and events programme.

Lancashire County Councillor Peter Buckley, cabinet member for Community and Cultural Services, said:"I'm delighted that the illustrious past of Burnley Football Club is being celebrated by this Lancashire Archives and local history project. It brings together expertise from across the county council's cultural services, archives and external partners to create a truly, fan-led Burnley Football Club Archive at Burnley Library. headtopics.com

There will be changes to the way your bins are collectedRecycling will become standardised from 2026.

