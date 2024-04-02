Burnley fans evacuated from stand during match against Wolves

Hundreds of Burnley fans were forced to evacuate a stand at Turf Moor during the first half of their 1-1 draw against Wolves. Burnley had the better of the second half chances, but couldn't find a way past Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa. There was a moment of major concern early on in the first half, meanwhile, when a block of the Jimmy McIlroy Stand was forced to be evacuated after an announcement came over the public address system. The fans were then moved to a nearby fan zone inside Turf Moor.
It was reported that most fans in the section were forced to leave the area, although 'a small number' were allowed to remain. And police had to cordon off the area, with the issues being caused by a loose piece of metal that was hanging from the roof of the stand
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »
Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »
Rayan Ait-Nouri denies Burnley vital victory as Wolves share spoilsClarets now six points adrift of 17th place.
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »
Wolves face Burnley in crucial matchWolves are missing key attacking players as they face Burnley at Turf Moor. Burnley is on their best run of results and a win would be significant for them.
Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »
Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »
Source: LBC - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »