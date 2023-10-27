Burnhill community group creates public garden

As part of the neighbourhood planning in South Lanarkshire’s project Our Place Our Plan, residents and representatives from local organisations have created a community garden in just over a year.

The new community area includes a coffee hut, planters, potting shed, play equipment and an out house to deliver activities. There are also plans to develop a community pantry.

Burnhill is a small community located in Rutherglen, it has a population of around 3300 residents and has a strong action group which organises various activities for the community.

The Our Place Our Plan project in Burnhill sets out priorities and highlights the positive things going on in the community. Most members of the action group are local residents, however, they are joined by representatives from key local agencies and organisations.

