Burglary suspect accused of stealing morphine misses court after being hit by car

Lee Davies, aged 36, is accused of burgling a home in Broadhead Drive, Battlefield, Shrewsbury on September 10 this year, also stealing packets of tobacco, sunglasses and fizzy pop.

Davies, of Wingfield Gardens, Ditherington, Shrewsbury, was due to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court. But his barrister, Stephen Scully, told the court that Davies had been hit by a car while riding his bike in October. He said Davies also had a fractured jaw and was in"a lot of pain".

Davies is yet to enter a plea to a charge of burglary. Judge Anthony Lowe adjourned the case to November 15. Davies' co-accused, Tony Haycock, has already admitted a charge of burglary. Haycock, aged 41, of Montgomery Way, Sundorne, Shrewsbury, is currently remanded in custody over that offence and other matters. headtopics.com

