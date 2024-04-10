Burglary Caught on Film in Chester

A despicable burglary has been caught on film . Footage captures three men getting into the rear of a Barnardo's charity shop . After breaking in at night the gang, which included Stefan Moores, from Stockport, and two accomplices, smashed their way through a concrete wall to get into the Tesco store next door and steal £10,000 worth of cigarettes and stamps. Footage shows the men arrive at Weston Grove shopping parade, Chester , just after 11pm.
They walk to the back of the shops and get into the charity shop. Chester Crown Court was told how on the evening of Sunday November 19th, 2023, Moores and two others had travelled from Manchester to Chester in a stolen Hyundai i30 using false number plates. READ MORE Dramatic footage shows planes struggling to touch down in Manchester amid strong winds with landings aborted They forced open the safe of Barnardo's, stealing £450 in cash, and then bashed their way through breeze blocks into the supermarket. The gang did not flee the scene until about 3.45am the next day having caused £5,250 worth of damage. Footage shown to the court features three men carrying sledge hammers, and crowbars, and wearing balaclavas as they leave the scene. As they make their getaway, one can be seen carrying a huge bag, presumably holding the swag from Tescos. During their enquiries detectives discovered traces of Moores' DNA on the Tesco cigarette displa
