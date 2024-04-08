Burglar roots through woman's bedroom drawers while she showers

A burglar rooted through a Nottinghamshire woman's bedroom drawers while she showered in the en-suite. Anthony Bailey, targeted the property in Bramcote Drive, Beeston, on February 27 after being caught trying to break into a home in nearby Sidney Road. The 39-year-old, who has a long history of burglary offences and was on license after a previous conviction, was sentenced to five years in prison today (Monday, April 8).
Nottingham Crown Court heard the woman confronted Bailey after hearing him from the shower. "In the middle of having a shower she heard his voice and then asked if anyone was there," said Andy Peet, prosecuting. “There’s no doubt that being disturbed in one’s home whilst naked in the shower can only be a frightening and worrying experience." The woman got out of the shower and asked what Bailey was doing and he left. She found her drawers had been opened but nothing had been taken. Recorder Stuart Sprawson said Bailey went into the woman’s room “clearly looking for valuables”, adding: “To say she was shocked and frightened undermines the situation." The defendant had been walking his dog through the surrounding area, using his pet as a "false trail" while scoping out properties, the court heard. He was caught in the garden of a property in Sidney Road by its occupier who had just got home from the library
