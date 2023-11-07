Burger King Reopens in Liverpool Central Station and Gives Away 1,000 Free Burgers

Burger King is giving away 1,000 free burgers to mark its return to Liverpool city centre. The restaurant chain has officially reopened its doors in Liverpool Central Station, making it the home of the Whopper once more. To celebrate the reopening, the unit will be giving away 1,000 free Whoppers, plant-based Whoppers or Chicken Royale burgers to customers for one day only - November 8.
All customers need to do is mention the offer at the till, however, the burgers are available on a first-come-first-served basis. There is no minimum spend for the offer so you can enjoy your burger without spending a penny. The restaurant design, both inside and outside, has also had a fresh new makeover alongside an updated seating area and three new digital ordering kiosks
United Kingdom Headlines
