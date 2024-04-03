Bunions: The Painful Side Effect of Fashionable Footwear

HOBBLING around the dancefloor on her wedding day, Jennifer Bailey was mortified as her painful bunions hung over the sides of her flip-flops. But after spending most of her big day in heels embellished with faux crystals, she had to switch to the comfier option. Jennifer, 45, who married Gary, 44, in Italy in 2010, says: “My bunions were so painful. As soon as the dancing started I took off my shoes and wore my sister’s flip-flops that she’d brought. “It wasn’t how I wanted to look.
But most of the shoe options for people with bunions are something you’d only wear in a care home.” The trend for stilettos, platforms and strappy heels in the Eighties and Nineties helps to explain why so many women born in the Seventies now face issues. My side hustle makes me £60k a year - I literally spend five minutes a day on it “I wore heels in my twenties — I’m a Nineties girl so it was part of the uniform — but it’s because I had no idea what bunions were or what could make them wors
