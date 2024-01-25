Bully Dog Shot Dead by Police After Savage Attack on Two Men

A bully dog named Zeus was shot dead by police after attacking two men. CCTV footage shows Zeus happily entering a shop with his owner before the attack. One man was seriously injured and taken to the hospital, while another suffered minor injuries. The incident has shocked the local community.
