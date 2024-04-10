Bulgarian Gang Commits Britain's Biggest Ever Benefits Fraud

A gang of five Bulgarian s have pulled off Britain's biggest ever benefits fraud raking in almost £54million after using thousands of fake ID claims to fuel their luxurious lifestyles. The crooks, who now face years in jail, used a combination of fake identities and real customers to make roughly 6,000 fraudulent Universal Credit claims during four-and-a-half year spree, operating out of three ' benefits factories ' in north London.
One of the hubs was behind a functioning corner shop selling groceries. The group appeared to be hiding in plain sight - posting photos on social media smiling and posing behind the counter of Antonia's Foods supermarket in Wood Green. The enormous haul of money gained from their 'complex financial web' of claims was laundered through a number of accounts, then withdrawn in cash – with £750,000 in bank notes found stuffed in suitcases at one of their homes. Investigators who arrested the gang and searched their properties also discovered hundreds of 'claim packs' containing forged and false documents, and more than 900 digital devices. Prosecutors said the gang used the benefits system 'like a cash machine' and on one of the seized mobile phones was a video showing the fraudsters showering their flat with hundreds of £20 notes. They used their ill-gotten gains to fund luxury lifestyles, buying designer clothes, watches and even a high-end Audi sports ca
Bulgarian Gang Benefits Fraud Fake ID Claims Universal Credit Benefits Factories North London Laundered Money Luxury Lifestyles
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »
Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »
Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »
Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »
Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »
Grigor Dimitrov dumps Carlos Alcaraz out of Miami OpenThe Bulgarian will play fourth seed Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals.
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »