Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka insists he is not concerned about burnout and is ready to answer manager Mikel Arteta’s challenge of playing 70 games this season.

Saka has started all-but one of Arsenal’s Premier League and Champions League games this season, sitting out the victory over Manchester City with a hamstring complaint.Missing the win ended a streak of 87 successive league appearances for Saka, stretching back to May 2021.

“Look at the top players in the world, they play 70 matches and every three days and make the difference and win the game. You want to be at the top, you have to be able to do that,” the Spanaird said last year. headtopics.com

“I think it’s possible,” Saka said. “When you look at the top players, they are there every three days and they are winning games for their team. “I think I’m really focused on the next coming games and what I can do for the team. My focus is not really there (on talk of potentially burning out).

Saka is expected to be rested as Arteta shuffles his pack for Wednesday’s Carabao Cup fourth-round trip to West Ham. “It was a really special moment for me,” Saka said of leading out Arsenal as captain for the first time.“To be honest, I can’t really describe how I was feeling when I was walking out. I just tried to take in the atmosphere and just realise where I am and where I’ve come from. headtopics.com

