Bukayo Saka and the 2020 vision that now puts Arsenal man ahead of Mo Salah

Bukayo Saka is the only player from the top five leagues across Europe who has created more than 20 chances and made more than 20 tackles. Let that sink in for a moment and then appreciate how valuable such a player would be to any manager.

Three years after being called into the England squad for the first time as a left wing-back, Saka is not only England’s best right-winger but. And yes, to all those who cannot look beyond goals and assists charts, that does include Mo Salah. On this occasion seven goal contributions does beat 11…according to the eyes and those other pesky statistics.

But while Salah still has occasional games where he looks slightly surprised that he is a footballer before slashing home a winner, Saka almost always plays with an ease that only comes with true brilliance. Even in games when social media would have you believe he was in the pocket of his full-back adversary, he still produces moments of barely believable excellence. Difficult to pull off from deep inside a pocket.

Is he a once-in-a-generation footballer like Jude Bellingham? No but they are rare; the clue is in the description. But he is damned close. You get the feeling that when Spurs inevitably hit a bump in the road that will throw James Maddison from his throne, it will be Saka who emerges as the player of the season, even if

By then Saka was the complete winger that he suspected he might become as long ago as February 2020, when he was a ridiculously mature 18-year-old saying: "In the future if I do get to go back onto the wing I feel like I know how full backs play and playing as a full-back I know what wingers do, what I like them to do and what I don't like them to do. It's a good learning experience for me."

