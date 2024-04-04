'Built on sand': Bridget Phillipson criticizes Government's childcare plan

A bitter war of words between Bridget Phillipson and Gillian Keegan continued on Wednesday as the pair continue to attack each other's childcare plans. Bridget Phillipson claimed the Government's plan for the sector was 'built on sand' amid concerns over recruitment.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



i newspaper / 🏆 8. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

UK faces ‘genuine risk of blackouts’ unless more gas-fired power plants are built, government saysThe UK could face blackouts unless it builds more gas-fired power stations, the Government has said, despite pledges to cut carbon emissions.

Source: LBC - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »

Phillipson commits to Sunak’s full childcare plans amid war of words with ToriesIn a letter to Gillian Keegan on Tuesday, Bridget Phillipson described the Education Secretary's suggestion that Labour would not stick to the scheme as 'an outright lie'

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

Labour commits to keeping Tories' free childcare expansion plansIn a letter to Gillian Keegan on Tuesday, shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson described the suggestion that Labour would not stick to the free scheme as 'an outright lie'.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Tories warn of childcare 'disaster' under Keir Starmer after Labour says it will overhaul...Shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson refused to rule out going back to the drawing board if the party wins the election.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Tories warn of childcare 'disaster' under Keir Starmer after Labour says it will overhaul...Shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson refused to rule out going back to the drawing board if the party wins the election.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Renée Zellweger goes full Bridget Jones with a very British wedding 🇬🇧As Renée Zellweger prepares to return to the UK, it looks like the star could be preparing to walk down the aisle once more. Read more on Closer online.

Source: heatworld - 🏆 110. / 51 Read more »