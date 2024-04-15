Building Collapse in Leeds City Centre

After a building collapse d in the heart of Leeds city centre, Leeds City Council has said it will be taking action within the next few days to address any further safety risks .
The local authority has said part of the property will need to be dismantled and removed. While work is carried out, Kirkgate will remain closed between Wharf Street and New York Street, and on Harper Street.A spokesperson for Leeds City Council said: “Friday’s incident was clearly a concerning one and our building control and conservation team has been closely monitoring the situation throughout the weekend and into today, while also liaising with the property’s owner.
“To protect the safety of the public, Kirkgate remains closed to traffic between Wharf Street and New York Street, as does Harper Street.
