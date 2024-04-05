This week our reader is concerned that sex with her new boyfriend feels vanilla. Sexologist Lucy Rowett weighs in on building chemistry, and healing from toxic relationships . 'It's possible to build chemistry with somebody you didn't fancy much in the beginning,' says Rowett. I have met someone who treats me well. We have a good time together and I like them but I don't know if I fancy them.

Does that matter? I've had strong chemistry with people before but the relationships have not been good so I don't know. Can you build chemistry with someone you don't fancy that much in the beginning? Or is it something that's there or not there? What you are describing is incredibly common when you are used to toxic relationships

