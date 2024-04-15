Builder Turns Bar Owner: A Dream Come True

Ceri Long, 31, and Craig Lee, 38, have taken over Cressington Wine Bar , on Aigburth Road. The bar is dog-friendly and already becoming a favourite with people in the local area. Ceri told the ECHO she has passionately worked in hospitality for more than 10 years and spoke of her desire to one day open a venue she could call her own.
It all began when Craig was asked to do a job. He was sent to the venue which is now the Cressington Wine Bar to help with a standard on-site refurb and he was tasked with fitting a toilet.Despite the venue being a case of love at first sight, Ceri said: “As a builder, Liam is never completely happy with how things look. No doubt he’ll be constantly changing the place and trying to improve it as we go along.
Cressington Wine Bar is working together with independent business R&H Wines to source a diverse wine list. According to the couple, the Vinho Verde white has been "flying out" and has been an emphatic favourite for customers since opening night.
Builder Bar Cressington Wine Bar Dog-Friendly Hospitality Dream Refurbishment
