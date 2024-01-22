Bugaboo Dragonfly Pushchair Review

MadeForMums reviews are independent and based on expertise and testing. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission, but this never influences our product choices.A robust, one-hand-fold pushchair from pioneering brand, Bugaboo. The Dragonfly model is adapted to suit all terrains, making it larger and heavier than its city competitors.

Bugaboo have been a sought-after brand of parenting products for the last 20 years and their latest pushchair release, the Bugaboo Dragonfly, is no exception.Designed in The Netherlands, every element has been thoughtfully considered to have a more positive impact on the planet. But just because the brand has opted for sustainable solutions, such as 100% vegetarian leather and eco-friendly water-repellent fabric coatings, doesn’t mean they have scrimped on a premium finish and feel. As a mid-size product with plenty of features, this pushchair is the perfect everyday choice for city dwellers who like to go off road from time to tim





