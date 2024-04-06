Budget retailer working to prevent lift issues after warning

A budget retailer says it is working to prevent future issues with its lift in a newly-opened Nottinghamshire store after a Facebook user issued a warning. The shopper told people to stay away from the lift in the B&M in Arnold . The Front Street store opened on February 21, taking over the 24,000 sq ft former Wilko unit, which has undergone extensive internal and external refurbishment.

The Facebook user advised members of the Arnold Community Group to avoid using the lift as she got stuck in it for nearly an hour with her elderly mother. The incident reportedly took place on Tuesday, April 2, in the morning. The woman added that the fire service was called to the store at her request, after being told by a member of staff that the lift engineer was around 30 minutes away

