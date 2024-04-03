Keeping the kids occupied during the holidays can feel like you’re making an endless list of fun things to do. Sooner or later, you’re going to run out of, in the words of Beano's Dennis, blamagination. It’s fun to spend a little on a great day out, but there’s also the option of free outings and many of them are less than a 15-minute walk from a train station, so you don’t even have to worry about battling for parking.
We’ve found some fun and interesting things to see and do in Dundee, Edinburgh and Stirling that won’t cost the earth. In fact, with ScotRail Kids for a Quid tickets, up to four children can travel for just £1 return each with each paying adult. Kids for a Quid is valid across Scotland, so whether it’s a short trip or a day out, you can enjoy a budget-friendly adventure by train. Travelling by train is a great way to do your bit to combat climate change. Learning about looking after the planet by making low-carbon choices at a young age is blamtasti
