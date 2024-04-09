Keeping the kids occupied during the holidays can feel like you’re making an endless list of fun things to do. Sooner or later, you’re going to run out of, in the words of Dennis, blamagination. Let us take away some of the stress with a selection of exciting things to see and do in Dundee , Glasgow and Edinburgh that won’t cost the Earth. In fact, with ScotRail's Kids for a Quid tickets, up to four children can travel for just £1 return each with each paying adult.

Kids for a Quid is valid across Scotland, so whether it’s a short trip or day out, you can enjoy a budget-friendly adventure by train. Travelling by train is a great way to do your bit to combat climate change. Learning about looking after the planet by making low-carbon choices at a young age is blamtastic. Kids for a Quid tickets are all-year-round too, so you don’t have to save a blam day out for the school holidays. To take advantage of this great deal, buy your ticket from the booking office or on the train. Kids for a Quid tickets are available with most adult tickets, including ScotRail Advance single tickets, Season Tickets and Flexipass. You can get up to four Kids for a Quid tickets with each paying adult. Dundee Of course a visit to Dundee would be nothing without a journey round all the comic character statues in the city. Visit them to earn your stripes and show your love for both Dundee and Bean

