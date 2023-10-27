Buckshaw Village takeaway Taste of Thailand closes due to running costs

A Taste of Thailand in Barnes Wallis Way, Buckshaw Village is now shut until further notice, said its owners. Takeaway owners Alicia Hardicker, 30, and Richard Withington, 37, confirmed the closure on Facebook this morning (Friday, October 27). In an emotional farewell to customers, they said the business had been struggling with rising costs and there was no option but to close the doors for the foreseeable future.

'After the last couple of years it’s been a battle for small businesses and hospitality and our restaurant has fallen victim to the dramatic rise in running costs and we just simply struggled. “Thank you to all of our amazing customers. It’s been a pleasure meeting all of you and meeting some amazing friends. “We hate that we are letting our community down and we are fighting for a miracle. This isn’t goodbye just yet, we hope.

