Buckingham Palace's Centre Room to Open to the Public

Buckingham Palace’s famous centre room where the royal family gather before appearances on the balcony is to open to the public for the first time. Visitors will be able to take guided tours of the royal residence’s east wing, the front facade which faces The Mall where crowds assemble on major occasions to see the monarchy.

The palace’s east wing was built between 1847-49 to accommodate Queen Victoria’s growing family, and the development enclosed the former open horseshoe-shaped royal residence

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Observer_Owl / 🏆 18. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Buckingham Palace hiring £25k communications assistant as scrutiny continues into royal handling of Kate...Buckingham Palace is hiring a communications assistant as rampant rumours continue over the royal family's handling of recent speculation into Kate Middleton's whereabouts.

Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »

Royals latest: King pictured leaving Buckingham Palace - as Camilla says he is 'doing very well'A probe has been launched into reports that staff at the London Clinic attempted to view the Princess of Wales's private medical records. However, the King's personal data was not compromised. Listen to a Daily podcast on royal conspiracy theories as you scroll.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Princess Anne dazzles at Buckingham Palace wearing unique brooch close to her heartThe Princess Royal teamed up with the Duchess of Edinburgh for a touching engagement on Tuesday

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Duchess Sophie and Princess Anne team up in rare joint engagement to host special palace reception on behalf of King CharlesThe royal ladies welcomed Korean war veterans to Buckingham Palace

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Princess Kate conspiracies ‘should worry Buckingham Palace’ as royals need ‘massive reboot’, expert warnsBuckingham Palace should be 'very concerned' by the growing number of conspiracies surfacing about Princess Kate as she continues to recover from abdominal surgery.

Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »

Harry and Meghan offered olive branch as Buckingham Palace make major changeMeghan Markle and Prince Harry's section on the Buckingham Palace website has been significantly reduced in a big update - and now appears alongside Prince Andrew's

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »