Buckingham Palace Opens Up More Rooms to Visitors

Buckingham Palace is opening up more of its rooms to visitors this summer for the first time. Visitors will be given guided tours of the front façade of the palace, including the centre room and balcony where the royal family gathers for major occasions. Highlights in the centre room include a newly restored glass chandelier and two Chinese silk wall hangings. The palace's east wing will also be open to the public in July and August.

This is part of a £369 million reservicing programme to update the palace's infrastructure

