Bubblegum Nails: The Cute Nail Trend for Spring

Even nail minimalists want to blow off steam sometimes – and bubblegum nails are the teensy shade shift that is keeping things cute for spring. Sheer pink Frenchies and pale pink milk nails have become the go-to uniform of minimal girls looking for something soft and subtle, but if you want to keep the clean look while introducing a little more fun into proceedings, bubblegum nails are where it's at.

What are bubblegum nails? As the name suggests, the trend taps into a bubblegum pink colour palette, taking things a little brighter than French pinks. But to keep it fresh, delicate and dewy, the look also channels a slightly sheer, see-through bubblegum texture (like when you blow a bubble versus fresh out of the wrapper). It's a subtle shift, but we don't need Meryl Streep here to explain how the nuances between the two shades can shift the whole mood (remember cerulean, people

