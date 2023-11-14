Bryton Gardia R300L: The Radar That Keeps Cyclists Safe

Having extra time to know a car is approaching can be a lifesaver. The Bryton Gardia R300L is a rear-mounted radar that alerts cyclists of approaching vehicles faster than any other radar on the market. It has a long battery life and comes with a helpful app for better usage. The Gardia R300L operates without a head unit and provides easy-to-hear audible notifications. It detects cars from 623 feet behind and is lighter than other radars.

