Bryson DeChambeau supports Rory McIlroy's comments on golf's sustainability

Bryson DeChambeau has backed Rory McIlroy's comments that golf's current ecosystem is 'not sustainable' and says a deal needs to be quickly finalised between tours for the 'good of the sport'. PGA Tour Enterprises board members and the Public Investment Fund (PIF), who bankroll LIV Golf, met in the Bahamas last month to work towards finalising details of the shock Framework Agreement that was announced last June to unify the sport.

Player director Tiger Woods was among those in attendance for talks with PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan, which PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan described as 'constructive' in a memo to players, without revealing specific detail

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SkySportsNews / 🏆 60. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New AR golf glasses could be a game changer for players who struggle on the putting greenMajor winner Bryson DeChambeau is a fan of the augmented reality [AR] glasses.

Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »

Rory McIlroy makes definitive LIV Golf decision after quitting PGA Tour hintRory McIlroy has made his position on LIV Golf clear after appearing to hint at the prospect of joining the Saudi Arabia-backed breakaway tour last month

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Rory McIlroy looks like every sports fan in America with a trashed NCAA bracket after just one day of...Golf star Rory McIlroy maps out his predictions for the NCAA division with big tournament bracket

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry to team up at Zurich Classic of New OrleansRory McIlroy will make his debut at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans next month, teaming up with fellow Irishman Shane Lowry.

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

Caleb Williams has rare and unique NFL talents but don’t start calling him the ‘next Patrick Mahomes’ yet f...Rory McIlroy leaves room in stitches with response to Caleb Williams question

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »

The Players tee times: Rory McIlroy grouped with Viktor Hovland, Jordan Spieth at TPC SawgrassRory McIlroy has been grouped with Viktor Hovland and Jordan Spieth at The Players, while defending champion Scottie Scheffler partners Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler.

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »