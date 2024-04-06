Bruno Fernandes demands reaction from Man United teammates ahead of Liverpool clash

Bruno Fernandes has demanded a reaction from his Manchester United teammates ahead of their clash with Liverpool on Sunday. United will host Jurgen Klopp's side at Old Trafford, on the back of a late disappointing defeat at Chelsea . They were seconds away from three points but ended up walking away empty handed from Stamford Bridge. Cole Palmer's stoppage-time double saw the visitors slip to a 4-3 defeat.

Having remained in sixth place, United must collect points against Liverpool in their bid to secure Champions League football next season. As it stands, the Red Devils are nine points from fifth-placed Tottenham with eight games remaining. Liverpool, meanwhile, will be determined to remain top of the table but will know that only a win will matter

