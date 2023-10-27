Brundle disagrees with Hamilton as key reason for plank wear checks emerges

Hamilton and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc were excluded from second and sixth place respectively in Austin after their cars were found to have excessive plank wear, breaching F1’s technical regulations.

But F1 co-commentator Brundle had a different view, telling Sky: “I see it differently to Lewis, I must say, in that know that in this generation of car that started in 2022, closer to the ground means quite a bit more performance.

“There are reasons, we understand, why they chose those two cars in the beginning to check, because of data they’d seen. They checked some others and I can’t help but think that because the teams take those planks off and they can impound them, measure them. headtopics.com

“If you are a kilo underweight, or a millimetre too wide with your wings, you get thrown out of the race. That’s why those regulations are there in those two cars were outside of the regulations at the end of the grand prix.

“There are some random checks on other cars and it is quite time consuming and of course we do want to get a result out sooner than later, but also, you have to remember that all teams, for both of their cars, have to submit the set-up data before they go into parc ferme. headtopics.com

“Teams went to some trouble not to fall foul of that but the FIA know what they are looking at. They can see which cars are more likely, from the set-up and the oscillation and what have you, as to which ones might be breaching the rule.”“I think Charles probably handled it appropriately, because there’s nothing you can really do about making a change at this point in time - you are illegal and you are out of the race,” she said.

Read more:

CRASH_NET_F1 »

Other illegal plank suspects come to light as Lewis Hamilton makes business moveCheck out all the latest F1 news from Wednesday, where the conversation about F1 planks continued... Read more ⮕

Lewis Hamilton raises plank suspicions as he speaks out in MexicoIt was media day in Mexico City, but the F1 news headlines were still dominated by one subject from the weekend before as the drivers spoke out. Read more ⮕

FIA address Lewis Hamilton conspiracy theories with legality check informationA timely article from the FIA has shed light on their scrutineering processes in F1. Read more ⮕

FIA jump to defend random checks after questioning over Lewis Hamilton DSQThe FIA have opened up about their process which led to Lewis Hamilton’s disqualification from the F1 United States Grand Prix. Read more ⮕

Lewis Hamilton throws his dog epic birthday party with hats, balloons and cakeLewis Hamilton organised an amazing birthday party for his bulldog Roscoe, who turned 11 this week, and the pooch even had all his furry friends in attendance with a special vegan cake Read more ⮕

18-year-old Brit Oliver Bearman to make F1 debut at Mexican Grand PrixIs this the next Lewis Hamilton? Read more ⮕