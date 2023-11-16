Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Enjoy Romantic Dinner in Beverly Hills

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz looked every inch of the doting couple as they stepped out holding hands in Beverly Hills on Wednesday. The son of Victoria and David Beckham, 24, and American actress, 28, enjoyed a romantic dinner at Matsuhisa. Nicola cut a casual display as she sported black wide-leg jeans with a stylish black jumper. She teamed her comfy attire with a black clutch bag and towering platform boots, while flashing a bit of colour with striking red nail polish.

Meanwhile, as always, Brooklyn looked trendy in a white graphic T-shirt and simple black trousers, teamed with pink and white striped Adidas trainers. Sweet: Brooklyn Beckham, 24, and Nicola Peltz, 28, looked every inch of the doting couple as they stepped out holding hands in Beverly Hills on Wednesday Loved-up: The son of Victoria and David Beckham and American actress enjoyed a romantic dinner at Matsuhisa The couple appeared to be in great spirits as they stepped out hand-in-hand to enjoy an evening at the Japanese seafood eater

