Brooke Shields Spotted After Revealing Recent Seizure

Brooke Shields was spotted arriving at her New York City brownstone on Wednesday after revealing she recently suffered a terrifying seizure. The Calvin Klein ambassador, 58, looked every inch the iconic model while hitting the Big Apple pavement in a super casual ensemble of sweatshirt and jeans. Rocking a messenger bag and a Goyard Artois PM tote bag, the actress looked effortlessly chic for the chilly outing. She kept her trademark chestnut tresses long and loose and added a pair of red designer glasses to the mix to set off her classic look. The excursion comes after Brooke said she was hospitalized in September after a seizure saw her 'frothing at the mouth and go totally blue'. Home sweet home: Brooke Shields was spotted arriving at her New York City brownstone on Wednesday after revealing she recently suffered a terrifying seizure Iconic: The Calvin Klein ambassador, 58, looked every inch the iconic model while hitting the Big Apple pavement in a super casual ensemble of sweatshirt and jeans The actress was days away from her Café Carlyle show debut when she collapsed 'headfirst into the wall' and started having a grand mal seizure outside the restaurant L’Artusi in New York. Speaking for the first time about the frightening health scare, Brooke revealed Bradley Cooper rushed to her aid and held her hand in the ambulance as she was taken into intensive car

