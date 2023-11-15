Brooke Boney goes braless in plunging gown at ARIA Awards

Brooke Boney ditched her signature conservative style in favour of racy red carpet glamour at the 2023 ARIA Awards in Sydney on Wednesday. The Today show newsreader, 36, who is co-hosting the awards with comedian Tommy Little, set pulses racing by going braless in a white plunging gown. The former Triple J breakfast news presenter looked at home among the country's biggest music stars as she posed with Tommy on the carpet.

Brooke styled the revealing frock with a silver necklace, bangles and a pair of embellished heels. She had her raven tresses styled in a half-up half-down 'do and opted for a less is more makeup look. Brooke Boney ditched her signature conservative style in favour of racy red carpet glamour at the 2023 ARIA Awards in Sydney on Wednesday alongside co-host Tommy Little Meanwhile Tommy looked dashing in a black blazer and matching trousers, along with a crisp white shirt and bow-tie. He finished his look with a pair of sunglasses and white sneakers. Brooke and Tommy are hosting the awards show, with 29 categories to be presente

