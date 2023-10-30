Bronte Birthplace Purchased for Education Centre

The property went up for sale after the current owner, surveyor Mark de Luca, who bought it in 2013, decided it was unviable to re-open the Bronte-themed coffee bar, Emily’s, that he had been running from the building after the business suffered losses during Covid. Bronte Birthplace Ltd supporters had tried to buy it before the de Lucas moved in, but they have now had a £300,000 offer accepted on the terraced house that was built in 1802 in the village of Thornton, near Bradford.

Also involved in Steve Stanworth, an engineer who also co-ordinates the volunteer action group at the Bell Chapel, the remains of the church where the Reverend Bronte preached before it was replaced with a new building in the 1870s. 'We tried to buy the Bronte birthplace at auction back in 2012, but we ran out of time. Mark de Luca has been trying to sell it for a few years, so we thought we’d have another go.

