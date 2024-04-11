Bromley Named Best London Borough for Working Families

As one of the most expensive places to live in England, raising a family in London isn’t easy. But there’s also some pretty obvious benefits for doing so, including more things to do, excellent transport links, and better career/education opportunities. All in all, choosing where to raise a family is a massive decision, but that decision might have just been made it a lot easier.
This is because the ‘best’ London borough for working families has been revealed, beating out all 31 others to take the crown. Bromley ended up coming out on top. Interestingly, Bromley came out on top as the best London borough for working and raising a family. This is according to property company Making Moves, who analysed all 32 boroughs, considering factors like crime rates, central London commute times, and the number of parks, schools, and job vacancies in the area. According to the findings, Bromley has 156 parks, 14 libraries, and a crime rate of just 69.4. Comparatively, Westminster has a crime rate of 342.68, so it’s clear to see why Bromley is one of the safer boroughs out there. It also boasts good career and travel opportunities with an average commute time of 56 minutes and almost 6,500 job openings
Bromley London Borough Working Families Property Crime Rates Commute Times Parks Schools Job Vacancies
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »
Source: BBCLondonNews - 🏆 115. / 51 Read more »
Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »
Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »
Source: BBCLondonNews - 🏆 115. / 51 Read more »
Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »