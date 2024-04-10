Broadcom's Strategy with VMware Faces Criticism

Broadcom has faced criticism for its strategy with VMware after acquiring the company. Many customers expressed concerns before the deal closed, and recent events have confirmed those fears. In an interview, it was revealed that Broadcom 's focus is on retaining the largest VMware clients while disregarding the majority. This strategy aims to generate profits, but it has resulted in price increases and dissatisfaction among customers.

It remains to be seen if Broadcom can recover from this situation

Broadcom Vmware Strategy Criticism Customers Price Increases

