Broadcom Makes Changes to Support VMware Customers

Broadcom has blinked, and made a couple of changes to support VMware customers who don't want to move to its new software bundle subscriptions ., Broadcom CEO Hock Tan restated his belief that VMware's portfolio was too complex, and too poorly integrated, for the virtualization giant to represent true competition for hyperscale clouds .

That's one of the changes – Broadcom has previously not publicly suggested such extensions would be possible. The other change is providing some ongoing security patches for VMware customers who persist with their perpetual licenses instead of shifting to Broadcom's subs. "The 30 percent of the non-VMware full-stack HCI installed base that exists in 2024 will increase to 60 percent by 2029," declared a Gartner"Market Guide for Full-Stack HCI Software" published last week.

VMware by Broadcom plots pair of Cloud Foundation releases that will show off its strategyBut unhappy European buyers have called for regulators to step in

