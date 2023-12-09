Broadcom CEO announces VMware's refocus on core business and divestment of non-core assets

Speaking on Broadcom's Q4 2023 earnings call, Tan told investors "We are now refocusing VMware on its core business of creating private and hybrid cloud environments among large enterprises globally and divesting non-core assets." "Our strategy going forward is to enable global enterprises to run apps across datacenters and public clouds by consuming VMware's high value software stack," Tan explained, adding:"To attract and retain workloads we are investing in microservices tools.

" Tan named VMware's end-user computing portfolio – which comprises desktop virtualization, application publishing, and mobile device management – as one asset to be divested. The Carbon Black security software unit is also on the way out, after on November 27"We're now going to invest and focus our sales and R&D on those core areas of VMware Cloud Foundation," Tan continued."And to us, end-user computing, Carbon Black, good assets as they may be, we prefer now to divest them. We'll find good homes for them because there are a lot of very interested parties who are more than happy to take those asset





TheRegister » / 🏆 67. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

OpenAI Co-founder Ousted as CEO, Interim CEO AppointedCTO Mira Murati has been appointed as the interim CEO of OpenAI after co-founder Sam Altman was ousted due to lack of confidence in his abilities. OpenAI, originally a not-for-profit organization, has transformed into a secretive for-profit business under Altman's leadership.

Source: TheRegister - 🏆 67. / 61 Read more »

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Fired, Emmett Shear Named Interim CEOOpenAI CEO Sam Altman was fired by the board last week, with the board of the company saying it "no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading" the company. Emmett Shear, the former CEO and co-founder of live-streaming site Twitch, was named as interim CEO early Monday.

Source: NECN - 🏆 20. / 71 Read more »

Suncor Energy Inc. Concludes Job Cuts, CEO Hints at MoreSuncor Energy Inc. has concluded its 1,500 job cutsbut it still may have to find more things to cut

Source: OilandEnergy - 🏆 34. / 68 Read more »

NatWest to Reduce Payout to Former CEO Over Farage Account ClosureNatWest is poised to scrap much of a £10 million payout to former boss Dame Alison Rose, who quit over the handling of the closure of Nigel Farage’s bank account in July.

Source: LBC - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »

Atalanta CEO Claims Great Price for Rasmus Hojlund TransferMan United signed Rasmus Hojlund for £72million over the summer and while the striker has been excellent in the Champions League, goals in the Premier League are proving elusive.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Eintracht Frankfurt CEO on Paxten Aaronson, the U.S. as their top scouting area and moreOn a recent stop in the U.S., Axel Hellmann talked about America's growing influence on European football

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »