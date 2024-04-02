Broadband Bills Set to Increase: How to Bring the Costs Down

Most households have now received an email or letter from their broadband provider by now letting them know that their bills will be going up this month. The price hikes will see most broadband firms adding between 7.9 and 8.8 per cent on top of current bills, in line with inflation rates. However, there is still time to bring the costs down in April as most bills are made in advance - you’re paying for the month ahead, not the one already gone.
Several members of the Daily Record Money Saving Facebook group have found success by simply phoning their provider and asking if there is a cheaper package available, especially if you are older or on certain benefits - mostly from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP
