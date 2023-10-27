Broad spread and upsurge cholera outbreak in Africa

Reviewed by Lily Ramsey, LLMOct 27 2023 The current multi-country cholera outbreak has spread primarily in Africa. As of February 2023, cholera cases have been reported in approximately 25 countries, 15 (60%) of which are in sub-Saharan Africa.

According to the World Health Organization, 547,626 confirmed cases and 4,927 total deaths were recorded until August 2023. Of these, approximately 33.68% cases (184,474) and 64.2% deaths (3,165) occurred in African countries, and the number may increase in the coming months.

This review article provides current alert information regarding the broad spread and upsurge characteristics of the ongoing cholera outbreak.Journal reference:Erkyihun, G. A., et al. (2023) The Threat of Cholera in Africa. Zoonoses. doi.org/10.15212/ZOONOSES-2023-0027. headtopics.com

NewsMedical »

