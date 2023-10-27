center received the ’s season-long WNBA Cares Community Assist Award, the league announced Friday. Griner returned to the WNBA this past season after 10 months of what in Russia. The WNBA said that Griner received Friday’s award, in part, because of her continued work in “championing the safe return of wrongful detainees overseas” since returning.

As she returned to the court and earned her ninth All-Star selection, her advocacy became a point of pride for those in the hostage community cheering her on. “I think the message sent to the hostage community is that when you do get out of this, your life can go back to normal, or it can be better,” Osman Khan, an American who was detained for 249 days in Venezuela and released shortly before Griner, told The Athletic this summer. “Things don’t happen to us, but they happen for us.

