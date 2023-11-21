Brittany Higgins stuns in white at Marie Claire Women of the Year awards

Brittany Higgins was a vision in white as she arrived for the Marie Claire Women of the Year awards at the MCA in Sydney on Tuesday night. The former government advisor and her partner David Sharaz appeared a tad somber as they made their way inside the venue. Opting for an ethereal look, Brittany chose a strapless skater dress with floral lace throughout. Over the top, she wore a sheer shawl that featured the same flower pattern embroidered along the edges.

Brittany opted for a clean makeup look with a touch of blush and a plum lipstick, while wearing her hair pulled off her face. Brittany Higgins (right) was a vision in white as she arrived for the Marie Claire Women of the Year awards at the MCA in Sydney on Tuesday night The former government advisor and her partner David Sharaz (left) appeared a tad somber as they made their way inside the venue Opting for an ethereal look, Brittany chose a strapless skater dress with floral lace throughout She completed the ensemble with a pair of shiny, nude beige heels and carried a baby pink purs





