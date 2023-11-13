HEAD TOPICS

Britons Observe Two-Minute Silence at Cenotaph in London

A two-minute silence was immaculately observed by a large crowd at the Cenotaph in London. Military veterans, cadets, and supporters of far-right leader Tommy Robinson paid tribute to the war dead. Applause and chants of England followed the bugler's signal.

Britons observed a two-minute silence at the Cenotaph in London today. A large crowd, including military veterans and cadets, gathered to pay tribute to the war dead. Supporters of far-right leader Tommy Robinson also observed the silence. Applause and chants of England followed the bugler's signal.

