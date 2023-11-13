Britons Observe Two-Minute Silence at Cenotaph in London

Britons observed a two-minute silence at the Cenotaph in London today. A large crowd, including military veterans and cadets, gathered to pay tribute to the war dead. Supporters of far-right leader Tommy Robinson also observed the silence. Applause and chants of England followed the bugler's signal.

