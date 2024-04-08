Briton's Claim of Running Length of Africa Contested by Running Association

A Briton ’s claim of being the first person to run the length of Africa has been thrown into doubt after it was contested by a running association . Russ Cook, nicknamed the Hardest Geezer, celebrated crossing the finish line in Tunisia on Sunday after spending 352 days taking on the challenge which saw him cover more than 10,000 miles. During the trek, Mr Cook, from Worthing, West Sussex, took more than 19 million steps and passed through 16 countries while raising money for charity.

However, the 27-year-old’s claim has been challenged by the World Runners Association (WRA) – a group made up of seven athletes who have successfully circumnavigated the world on foot.The WRA said one of its members, Jesper Kenn Olsen, from Denmark, was the first person to run the length of Africa, during his “world run” challenge which saw him run across several continents. The association said Mr Olsen began his challenge on December 28 2008 in Taba, Egypt, before running 7,948 miles (12791km) to the Cape of Good Hope in South Africa – completing his journey in 2010. “Mr Olsen ran through Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, Kenya, Tanzania, Mozambique, Swaziland and South Africa. He hereby fulfilled the criteria for a full-length run across Africa,” said WRA president Phil Essam. “The WRA recognises Mr Jesper Kenn Olsen of Denmark as the first person to have run the full length of Afric

