Britney Spears says she is 'grateful' to fans and readers after her memoir The Woman in Me sells...

Spears, 41, thanked fans and readers 'for their unwavering support' Wednesday. Book has made headlines with details . Prince Harry has the fastest-selling book of the yearBritney Spears is taking the literary world by storm.

The sales figures include pre-orders, print sales, e-books and audiobooks; The Woman in Me, released October 24, has been praised by critics as a compelling account of her rise to global fame and her ongoing struggles.

On the day of publication, the Oops!... I Did It Again vocalist posted on Instagram that her book had become 'the highest selling celebrity memoir in history.' Spears last month told People she was relieved to be able to deliver her account of her her life after years of others doing so. headtopics.com

Williams' reading of The Woman in Me has been highly acclaimed, and according to Gallery, is the fastest selling audio release in the company´s history. The publisher did not immediately announce a specific audio sales figure.

Gallery Books senior vice president Jennifer Bergstrom said the memoir 'has been the subject of intense interest since it was announced and has received outstanding critical acclaim since its publication. headtopics.com

