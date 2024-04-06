Britney Spears Posts Nude Pics on Instagram

Britney Spears took to Instagram to posts nude pics of herself on the beach as she reminisced about a tropical getaway on Friday. The 42-year-old singer posted a carousel of photos, two of which included images of the fully nude pop star with flower emojis covering her intimate areas. Her blonde hair was loose and cascaded over her shoulders as she donned just a pair of dark sunglasses.
She captioned the post, 'What a beautiful treat to myself!!! I believe in God again every time I go to this destination and there probably isn't another person that feels as blessed as I do every darn time I leave!' 'I will back sooner this time !!! Game of chess!! When people say we are so happy for you I'm like well how come you all got offended when I wasn't in the coffin at my funeral ???Jk,' she finishe
